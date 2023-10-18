The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Director Jeffrey D. Kelly Sells 15,000 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $158.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.91 and a 200-day moving average of $133.96. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $158.99. The company has a market cap of $93.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $802,968,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,590,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

