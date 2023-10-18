Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Christopher P. Comparato Sells 58,000 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $1,031,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,125.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Toast Price Performance

TOST opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Toast by 99,668.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,953,000 after acquiring an additional 36,425,706 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,678,000 after buying an additional 4,956,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000,000 after buying an additional 6,655,409 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOST. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOST

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.