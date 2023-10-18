Towerpoint Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.2% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.40.
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $177.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
