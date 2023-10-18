Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.40.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $177.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

