Verum Partners LLC Buys 3,530 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.26.

Shares of AMZN opened at $131.47 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

