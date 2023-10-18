Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,080 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,036.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.2 %

WBD opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBD. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

