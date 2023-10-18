Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.2 %

WPM opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

