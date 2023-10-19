31,443 Shares in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 1,038.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,618,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 964,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 686,025 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 603,926 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 531.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 544,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 994,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 362,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.31. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.26% and a negative return on equity of 143.26%. The business had revenue of $42.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.34 million. Analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTHX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GTHX

G1 Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.