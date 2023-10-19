41,813 Shares in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 35.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,749,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,323,000 after buying an additional 3,302,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at $5,883,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,489,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 593,387 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,346,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 581,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,355,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 411,475 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Butterfly Network Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFLY opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $168.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.87.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.37 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 207.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

