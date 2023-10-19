7,401 Shares in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 477.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 1,606,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 289.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,512,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,832,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter worth $5,776,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Redfin by 59.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 413,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Redfin

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,903.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $209,597.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,602.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $58,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,903.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,237 shares of company stock worth $352,698 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 616.23% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.19.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

