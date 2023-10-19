Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF) & Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Head to Head Comparison

Ablynx (OTCMKTS:ABLYF – Get Free Report) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ablynx and Cidara Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ablynx $62.73 million 60.74 -$122.67 million N/A N/A Cidara Therapeutics $84.57 million 0.92 -$29.80 million ($0.13) -6.62

Cidara Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Ablynx.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ablynx has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

29.1% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ablynx and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ablynx N/A N/A N/A Cidara Therapeutics -9.72% -67.95% -12.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ablynx and Cidara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ablynx 0 0 0 0 N/A Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 442.57%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Ablynx.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Ablynx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ablynx



Ablynx NV, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for a range of therapeutic indications. The company develops Nanobodies that are proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments for the treatment of inflammation, hematology, immuno-oncology, oncology, and respiratory diseases. Its clinical programs include caplacizumab, an anti-von Willebrand Factor Nanobody that has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura; ALX-0171, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus infection; and Vobarilizumab, an anti-IL-6R Nanobody that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus. The company also develops ALX-0761, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis, as well as various auto-immune disorders; Anti-VEGF/Ang2 Nanobody that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors; Anti-CX3CR1 Nanobody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating chronic kidney diseases; ozoralizumab, which has completed Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of auto-immune disorders with focus on rheumatoid arthritis; and ALX-0141, a trivalent Nanobody for the treatment of bone-loss related disorders comprising osteoporosis and bone metastasis, as well as completed a Phase I study in post-menopausal women. Ablynx NV has collaboration and alliance agreements with Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck KGaA, Eddingpharm, Novo Nordisk A/S, Novartis Pharma AG, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as MatchX and changed its name to Ablynx NV in June 2002. Ablynx NV was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

About Cidara Therapeutics



Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also advances its Cloudbreak platform to develop conjugates for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral infections, such as RSV, HIV, and the SARS-CoV-2 strains causing COVID-19. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

