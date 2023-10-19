ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ABM Industries were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ABM Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,082,000 after acquiring an additional 56,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,108,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,742,000 after purchasing an additional 176,455 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,842,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,836,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,527,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ABM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. William Blair cut shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

ABM Industries stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $49.58.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

