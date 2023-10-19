Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,031,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. CICC Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.26.

AMZN stock opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.59. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

