AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $116.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.73 and a 200-day moving average of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.53. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $124.33.

Insider Activity

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $152.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total transaction of $53,565.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at $363,344.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVAV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

