Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 505.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AA shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE AA opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $57.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.90%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

