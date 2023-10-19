Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 1,182 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 45.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

COLL stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.38 million, a PE ratio of -58.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $30.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 87.81%. The company had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

