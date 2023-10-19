Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 983 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 135.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOLF. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Acushnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In other news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $953,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,064.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $764,312.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $953,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,064.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $61.98.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.30 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

