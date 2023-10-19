Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 1,354 Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bowlero were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bowlero by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Bowlero by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bowlero by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Bowlero in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bowlero from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bowlero has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Insider Transactions at Bowlero

In other Bowlero news, Director John Alan Young purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,319.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Alan Young bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,319.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Lavan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,261.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.31. Bowlero Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $239.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 286.85% and a net margin of 7.75%. Research analysts predict that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Bowlero Profile



Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading

