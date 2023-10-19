Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 300 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in International Bancshares by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.98. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

International Bancshares Dividend Announcement

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 44.20%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

