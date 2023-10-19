Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 4,206 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,735 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,313,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,133 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,618 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 694.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,790,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,907,000. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. The company has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.