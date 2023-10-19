Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 7,612 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPNT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 666.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 83.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SiriusPoint by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $767.90 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.52%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

