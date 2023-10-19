Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 829 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 621.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in M.D.C. by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

NYSE MDC opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average of $43.69.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.55. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $990,759.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,980,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $133,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,734 shares in the company, valued at $948,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $990,759.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,980,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,244 shares of company stock worth $2,170,919. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

M.D.C. Company Profile



M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

