Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 9,114 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 521.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Evolus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Evolus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $555,000. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Evolus news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $30,826.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,669.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 1,690,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $12,679,972.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,381,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,359,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $30,826.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,669.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,696,052 shares of company stock worth $12,733,506. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOLS stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $463.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.12 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 507.42% and a negative net margin of 39.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EOLS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

