Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 15.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 49.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 179.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $14.40 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.39 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 19.06%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.1138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $497,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,768.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

