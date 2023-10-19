Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 4,316 The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTW opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $462.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.12. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $20.20.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.50. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTW. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

