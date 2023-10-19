Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APPS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,264,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,264,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of APPS stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $549.33 million, a P/E ratio of -78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.06 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

