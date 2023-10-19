Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 35.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 45.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dycom Industries by 61.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DY opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.38. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $77.33 and a one year high of $122.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day moving average is $98.14.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.71%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $54,612.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,965.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

