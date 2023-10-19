Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:BHLB opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.98. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $31.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In related news, Director Mary Anne Callahan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,500 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,198.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Anne Callahan acquired 10,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $251,655 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

