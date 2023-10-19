Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 1,838.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Frontier Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Frontier Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Frontier Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Frontier Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 120,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $1,515,412.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at $722,807.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $330,025.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,964.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at $722,807.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701,529 shares of company stock worth $5,641,196 over the last 90 days. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $959.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontier Group

(Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.