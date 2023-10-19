Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 83,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,691,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 99,048 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Reed purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $263,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,244,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,673,822.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gannett Stock Down 4.5 %

Gannett stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.42. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 32.31% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $672.36 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

