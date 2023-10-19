Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $84,000 Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLVM. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 784,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after buying an additional 281,555 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 279,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,432 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,491 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $43.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $57.38. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.03.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sylvamo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded Sylvamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

