Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,360,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after buying an additional 1,148,615 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,860,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 1,071,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,922,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after buying an additional 1,071,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 505,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,008,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after buying an additional 285,745 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STRO. Wedbush decreased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

STRO stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $212.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 69.71% and a negative net margin of 250.87%. The business had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brunilda Shtylla sold 15,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $72,665.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

