Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,446,000 after buying an additional 52,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after buying an additional 330,858 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Astronics by 45.1% during the first quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Astronics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 29,385 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Astronics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATRO. Truist Financial raised their target price on Astronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Astronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $504.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.29. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $174.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.33 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

