Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $87,000 Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 118,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 111,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $30.18 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $512.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCBG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital City Bank Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,268.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.