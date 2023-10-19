Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $87,000 Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 44.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $130.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $188.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.