Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 1.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 2.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 2.3% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.50 million, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $475.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

