Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GBCI. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $201.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

