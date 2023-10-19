Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $90,000 Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 67,123 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 22,859 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of REZI opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

