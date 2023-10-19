Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $92,000 Stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 419,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $80,464.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,736.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 419,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.42. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $462.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.88 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.85% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.56.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

