Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $95,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 398.3% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,019,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,202,000 after buying an additional 2,413,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 28.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,930,000 after buying an additional 2,109,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,442,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth $113,271,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $156,624.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,452 shares in the company, valued at $11,674,138.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 3,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $218,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,386,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 2,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $156,624.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,674,138.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,691 shares of company stock worth $2,187,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.34. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

