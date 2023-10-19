Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 344.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 32.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Centrus Energy stock opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 58.24% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh sold 93,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $5,176,790.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,223,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,968,667.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

Featured Articles

