Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 141.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,226,000 after purchasing an additional 154,374 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,306,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,886,000 after purchasing an additional 49,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,286,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,224,000 after purchasing an additional 30,240 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,804,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 366,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,846 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

ESRT stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.08.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US for the second year in a row, in Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best.

