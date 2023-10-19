Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $376,978.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $512,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

KALU opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average is $70.87. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $97.58.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.80. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 488.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KALU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

