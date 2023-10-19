Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PMT shares. B. Riley cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PMT opened at $11.35 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $984.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.10%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.