Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 103,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41,440 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,727,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after acquiring an additional 52,157 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 74.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 74,221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

NYSE PEB opened at $13.39 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.65 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

View Our Latest Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.