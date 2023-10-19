Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $88,000 in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,483,000 after purchasing an additional 85,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,426,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,565,000 after buying an additional 409,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $755.37 million, a P/E ratio of 92.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.69.
Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Community Healthcare Trust
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Community Healthcare Trust
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.