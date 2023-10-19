Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $92,000 in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Amundi purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Nuvalent by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nuvalent by 35.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuvalent by 59.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nuvalent by 42,088.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $53.05 on Thursday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $65.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nuvalent from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Nuvalent from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

View Our Latest Report on Nuvalent

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

In other news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $95,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $95,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $130,398.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,121.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,225 shares of company stock worth $1,205,063 over the last 90 days. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nuvalent

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.