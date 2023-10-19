Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,287 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,716,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,890,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after buying an additional 405,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after buying an additional 332,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of GIII stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.54.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIII has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

