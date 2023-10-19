Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in EZCORP by 128.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 3,041.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 3,041.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EZCORP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

EZCORP Stock Down 2.4 %

EZPW opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $442.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $255.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.58 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About EZCORP

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.