Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $83,000 Investment in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,677 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $52,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $125,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,295,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,486,940 shares in the company, valued at $28,069,867. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,536,940 shares in the company, valued at $28,295,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $809,250. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

NYSE TPC opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.71). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

